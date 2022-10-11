WWE has announced their first-ever Campus Rush recruitment tour.

The multi-campus college athlete recruitment tour will visit top NCAA Division I universities in search of the net generation of WWE Superstars, beginning tomorrow, Wednesday, October 12 at the University of Mississippi, and wrapping on Wednesday, December 7 at Penn State University.

The tour will feature RAW Women’s Champion Bianca Belair, Omos, Big E, Madcap Moss and Raquel Rodriguez, all of whom have transitioned from college athletics to a WWE career.

The WWE Superstars will address student athletes at each tour stop, and educate them about WWE. In conjunction with each university, student athletes will also learn about WWE’s NIL (Next In Line) program and the resources that they can utilize including brand building, social media, fan engagement, media training, and more. Each tour stop will also include a lively competition that features student athletes facing off on the microphone to cut the best WWE-style promo.

The tour will continue in 2023 will stops at the University of Florida, University of Michigan, Michigan State University, University of North Carolina, Texas A&M University, University of Oklahoma, Auburn University, University of Illinois, and Northwestern University.

“WWE Campus Rush will serve as a core pillar in our commitment to finding the next generation of WWE Superstars among today’s elite college athletes,” said James Kimball, WWE’s Head of Talent Operations and Strategy. “The talent pipeline from college sports to WWE has proven to be effective, as evidenced by current champions Roman Reigns and Bianca Belair, and we are looking forward to visiting major college campuses around the country to introduce ourselves in a new way.”

WWE NIL lunched in December 2021, and currently has 25 active athletes with NIL partnerships. Three athletes from the inaugural class have joined WWE following their graduation from school, and have started training full-time at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. Furthermore, WWE has exclusively hosted more than 100 college athletes from more than a dozen different sports at multi-day talent tryouts in 2022. WWE signed nearly 50 athletes from those events in a growing effort to find the most talented athletes in the world.

Below are the WWE Campus Rush tour stops announced today:

* University of Mississippi – Tomorrow, October 12

* Georgia Tech University – Thursday, October 13

* Clemson University – Tuesday, October 25

* Boise State University – Tuesday, November 8

* University of Arkansas – Wednesday, November 9

* Ohio State University – Tuesday, November 15

* University of Kansas – Tuesday, December 6

* Penn State University – Wednesday, December 7

