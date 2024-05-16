WWE makes an announcement.

It was revealed today on social media that Viking Raider Ivar has been injured due to the heinous attack made by Gallus, who returned on this past Tuesday’s episode of NXT on USA. The trio beat down Ivar, Wes Lee, and Josh Briggs and stood tall to end the show. WWE says that Ivar will be out indefinitely.

BREAKING: As a result of the heinous attack by #Gallus at the end of #WWENXT, @Ivar_WWE has suffered an injury and will be out of action indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/8LDL9uGlMo — WWE NXT (@WWENXT) May 16, 2024

It seems the injury is legitimate as Apollo Crews has now replaced Ivar in the ongoing WWE Speed tournament. Crews will now face Tyler Bate in the semifinals.