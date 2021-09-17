WWE has announced that MVP is out of action indefinitely after suffering a broken rib.

WWE noted that MVP suffered the injury when taking the RKO from RAW Tag Team Champion Randy Orton on RAW.

There is no word on if this is a legitimate injury, but it’s interesting that they have him out indefinitely with a broken rib. There’s speculation that this could lead to a new partner for Lashley in a title shot against Orton and Riddle.

BREAKING: Due to an RKO from @RandyOrton this past Monday night on #WWERaw, @The305MVP suffered a broken rib and is out indefinitely. pic.twitter.com/PbBPL0W1S7 — WWE (@WWE) September 17, 2021

