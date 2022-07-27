WWE has announced an injury to Riddle.

It was announced on The Bump that Riddle suffered a brachial plexus injury, or a stinger, during the attack from Seth Rollins at the end of Monday’s SummerSlam go-home edition of RAW. Due to the injury, Riddle is dealing with “some significant weakness” and is not currently medically cleared to wrestle, and won’t be cleared until full strength returns, according to WWE.

Due to Riddle’s condition, Saturday’s SummerSlam match with Rollins has been postponed.

Kayla Braxton noted on The Bump that Riddle is suffering from a “really bad stinger” and that he’s currently medically disqualified. They are not using the usual “not medically cleared” language.

There is no word yet on if this is a storyline injury, or if this will lead to some sort of angle between Riddle and Rollins at SummerSlam, but we will keep you updated.

