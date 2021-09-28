WWE has announced that Eva Marie was evaluated after last night’s RAW and is being treated for a possible dislocation of her elbow following the attack by Shayna Baszler.

Last night’s RAW saw Eva distract Doudrop during her title shot against RAW Women’s Champion Charlotte Flair, which allowed Flair to retain over Doudrop in less than two minutes. Flair attacked Eva after the match but Eva remained in the ring through another segment, and ranted about how she would’ve won the title if she had the same title shot as Doudrop. This led to Baszler coming to the ring and attacking Marie, putting her down at ringside and stomping her elbow into the steel ring steps.

There’s no word on if this injury angle was done to write Eva out of the RAW storylines as WWE did with Nia Jax the week before. Baszler snapped on Jax last week and it was announced that Jax will be out of action for an undisclosed amount of time.

Marie has not commented on the injury angle as of this writing. As seen below, Baszler was interviewed by Sarah Schreiber during RAW Talk. She was asked what brought on this hostile behavior.

“You know, I think something about this business that people don’t understand is just how often we have to do things when we don’t feel good,” Baszler said. “Last week… Nia was my only friend in the locker room, and I can say that now. That didn’t feel good, you know? But tonight… tonight felt good, and I realized that, that is exactly the feeling that I’ve been chasing this whole time. I think I’m going to keep chasing that.”

Stay tuned for more on Baszler and Marie.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.