WWE has issued a storyline injury update on Happy Baron Corbin following his No Holds Barred loss to Madcap Moss at Hell In a Cell on Sunday night.

Hell in a Cell saw Moss win a brutal No Holds Barred match over Corbin, which went around 12 minutes. The finish saw Moss use a fall-away slam to launch Corbin into steel ring steps that were leaning against the turnbuckles. He then delivered his Punch Line finisher, wrapped a chair around Corbin’s neck, and smashed the chair with the stairs, similar to how Corbin did him a few weeks back on SmackDown. Corbin then yelled out and gasped for air while clutching the chair, and Moss covered for the win.

In an update, WWE issued the following storyline update on Corbin after the show:

“Following the incredible beatdown he received at the hands of Madcap Moss in a brutal No Holds Barred Match during the WWE Hell in a Cell Premium Live Event, Happy Corbin was evaluated at a local medical facility on Sunday night and was released with a minor neck contusion.”

It should be noted that this appears to be just a storyline update.

There’s no word yet on what’s next for Moss and Corbin, but this was believed to be the end of their program.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Moss and Corbin. Below is footage from their No Holds Barred match at Hell In a Cell:

