WWE Hall of Famers Jeff Jarrett and Steve Austin will sit down for a discussion on the next episode of Broken Skull Sessions.

WWE announced today that Jarrett will be Austin’s guest on the new BSS episode that premieres on Friday, June 3 on Peacock and the WWE Network.

This will be a big weekend for WWE content as Jarrett’s episode will air the day before the WWE NXT In Your House event, and two days before the WWE Hell In a Cell event from Chicago.

Jarrett tweeted on the appearance and plugged his own “My World” podcast, writing, “Well, well, well… And, that’s the bottom line… @MyWorldPod”

2022 has been a big year for Broken Skull Sessions guests. Austin had Becky Lynch in January, WWE Hall of Famer Ron Simmons in February, WWE Hall of Famer Lita in March, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray in April, and Cody Rhodes earlier this month.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for the latest. You can see WWE’s Twitter announcement on Austin and Jarrett below, along with Jarrett’s response:

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.