The updates continue to surface regarding plans for the return episode of WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

Ahead of next week’s two-hour WWE on NBC and Peacock prime time Saturday night special event, which emanates from Long Island, New York, the company has made another official announcement.

Now confirmed for the WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event show on December 14 is the return of WWE Hall of Fame legend Jesse “The Body” Ventura.

“Jesse Ventura makes his return to the broadcast announce table for Saturday Night’s Main Event on Dec. 14, LIVE at 8/7c on NBC, as first revealed on The Bill Simmons Podcast,” WWE announced via X on Friday morning.

Make sure to join us here on 12/14 for live WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event results coverage from Long Island, N.Y.