The WrestleMania announcements continue.

On Wednesday, WWE announced a special guest singer for the national anthem for night two of WrestleMania 42.

“Multi-platinum and grammy-nominated recording artist Joe Jonas will be performing the National Anthem to kick off WresatleMania 42 Sunday,” the WWE social media announcement read.

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.