WWE has officially announced the Summer of Cena.

It was announced today that Cena will be appearing at 15 events this summer, from non-televised WWE Supershow live events, to RAW and SmackDown tapings, and the SummerSlam pay-per-view on August 21 in Las Vegas.

Cena is expected to challenge WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam. He returned at Money In the Bank on Sunday to confront Reigns, then issued the challenge on last night’s RAW. Cena will now appear on Friday’s SmackDown to continue the feud.

Below is WWE’s full announcement with dates scheduled for Cena’s summer run:

The Summer of Cena has officially arrived STAMFORD, Conn., July 19, 2021 – On the heels of his shocking return Sunday night at WWE Money In The Bank, WWE today announced that John Cena will be appearing at the following live events this summer: – Friday, July 23: SmackDown – Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland – Saturday, July 24: Supershow – PPG Paints Arena in Pittsburgh – Sunday, July 25: Supershow – KFC Yum! Center in Louisville, Ky. – Monday, July 26: Raw – T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. – Friday, July 30: SmackDown – Target Center in Minneapolis – Saturday, July 31: Supershow – Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee – Sunday, August 1: Supershow – Little Caesars Arena in Detroit – Friday, August 6: SmackDown – Amalie Arena in Tampa, Fla. – Saturday, August 7: Supershow – Hertz Arena in Fort Myers, Fla. – Monday, August 9: Raw – Amway Center in Orlando, Fla. – Friday, August 13: SmackDown – BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. – Saturday, August 14: Supershow – Spectrum Center in Charlotte, N.C. – Sunday, August 15: Supershow – Colonial Life Arena in Columbia, S.C. – Friday, August 20: SmackDown – Footprint Center in Phoenix – Saturday, August 21: SummerSlam – Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas Tickets for all events are currently on sale.

