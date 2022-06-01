WWE will be paying tribute to John Cena throughout the month of June with #CenaMonth on social and digital media.

Cena made his official WWE TV debut back on the June 27, 2002 edition of SmackDown, answering an Open Challenge by WWE Hall of Famer Kurt Angle. Cena came up short that night, but it was the beginning of the biggest WWE run of the modern era, and one of the biggest in wrestling history.

WWE announced the following details on #CenaMonth today:

Celebrate John Cena’s 20-year WWE anniversary throughout June with #CenaMonth WWE was forever changed on June 27, 2002, when a then-unknown powerhouse by the name of John Cena stormed onto SmackDown for the very first time. Answering an open challenge issued by Kurt Angle, Cena boldly declared himself an agent of “ruthless aggression” before paint-brushing The Olympic Gold Medalist across the face. The rest, as they say, is history. Sixteen World Title reigns, countless Attitude Adjustments and numerous Hollywood blockbusters later, Cena’s debut remains a watershed moment in sports-entertainment lore, the introduction of arguably the biggest Superstar of the modern era, if not WWE history. In honor of the upcoming 20-year anniversary of that seminal night, WWE is paying tribute to The Cenation Leader throughout June with the launch of #CenaMonth. Starting today, keep your eyes locked on WWE social platforms to celebrate all things John Cena. The festivities include a brand-new episode of WWE Playback featuring The Cenation Leader breaking down his own debut, Cena-themed editions of WWE Top 10 and WWE Playlist, a bevy of rare and unseen photos, tons of classic throwback videos, and much more! Join the celebration by sharing your favorite Cena moments and memories all month long using the hashtag #CenaMonth.

There’s no word yet on if Cena will return to WWE TV to celebrate his 20 year anniversary, but we will keep you updated.

