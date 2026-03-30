“The Last Time Is Now” …for John Cena in WWE in 2025.

2026?

That’s a different story.

Just months after wrapping up his in-ring career with WWE, “The Greatest of All-Time” is already being advertised for a return appearance.

A big one, too.

On Monday morning, Cena surfaced via social media to announce that he will be hosting WrestleMania 42 at Allegiant Stadium on April 18 and April 19.

“Since retirement, my ‘road’ has looked a little different,” he wrote as the caption to a video on X announcing the news. “But now I can officially say I’m headed to WrestleMania!!!! See you in Las Vegas!”

WWE re-tweeted the post, adding, “The GOAT – John Cena is OFFICIALLY the Host of WrestleMania 42 in Las Vegas!!!”

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 4/18 and 4/19 for live WrestleMania 42 results coverage.