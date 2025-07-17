WWE will continue on their road to “The Biggest Party of the Summer” this Friday night in “The Lone Star State.”

As noted, the only thing announced for the July 18 episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown in San Antonio, TX. is Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena and 2025 King of the Ring Cody Rhodes “under one roof.”

In an update, WWE.com released the following announcement on Thursday, confirming that Cena and Rhodes will have their official WWE SummerSlam 2025 contract signing for their WrestleMania 41 rematch for the Undisputed WWE Championship:

SmackDown preview, July 18, 2025: John Cena and Cody Rhodes to come face-to-face in SummerSlam Contract Signing The WrestleMania rematch pitting Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena against Cody Rhodes is set for SummerSlam.



The self-professed “Last Real Champion” and The American Nightmare will make their match official, this Friday at 8 ET/7 CT on SmackDown on USA.

