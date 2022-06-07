John Cena is finally returning to WWE RAW.

We noted before how WWE is currently celebrating “#CenaMonth” to mark Cena’s 20th anniversary with the company. It was announced during tonight’s RAW that Cena will return to RAW for the June 27 episode from the Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, TX.

The June 27 episode will be the go-home RAW for WWE Money In the Bank.

You can see the new return promo for Cena below.

It will be interesting to see if Cena begins a feud with WWE United States Champion Theory. The two have gone back & forth in recent media interviews and social media posts, and WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon reportedly sees Theory as a young Cena.

Cena has not worked a program since losing to Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns at SummerSlam in late August. He did return on September 10 for a dark main event at the SmackDown from Madison Square Garden, teaming with The Mysterios for a six-man win over The Bloodline, but he has been away since then, focusing on his Hollywood career. Cena stated in a recent interview that he misses WWE and being a full-time performer, and he also indicated in another recent interview that he would be returning soon.

There’s no word yet on how long Cena will be back for, or what he will be doing, but we will keep you updated.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more on Cena’s return. Below is the promo that aired on RAW:

.@JohnCena makes his return to #WWERaw on June 27th in Laredo, TX to celebrate his 20 Year Anniversary with @WWE! pic.twitter.com/P7wGTyTw1r — WWE (@WWE) June 7, 2022

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.