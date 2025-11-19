John Cena has a lot of final times in WWE as of late.

Last week was his final hometown appearance on WWE Raw.

This week was his last-ever WWE Raw appearance in general.

Later this month will be his final WWE premium live event match, with his scheduled WWE Intercontinental Championship defense against Dominik Mysterio at WWE Survivor Series: WarGames.

But next week will be yet another final for “The Greatest of All-Time.”

During this week’s live episode of WWE NXT Gold Rush from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, it was announced that John Cena will be appearing on next week’s show.

Scheduled for NXT Gold Rush Week 2 is John Cena appearing on The CW Network at 8/7c to announce who will compete in the annual Iron Survivor Matches at WWE NXT Deadline 2025.

In addition to the live episode of NXT Gold Rush Week 1 tonight on The CW Network from The Theater at Madison Square Garden in New York City, New York, next week’s show will also be taped tonight.

WWE NXT Deadline 2025 is scheduled to take place live from San Antonio, Texas on December 6.

