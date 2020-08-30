WWE has announced via Twitter that the kick-off match for Payback will be Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott facing the IIconics. Payback airs live tomorrow on the WWE Network from the ThunderDome.
Current Card:
Kick-Off: Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott vs. The IIconics
-Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton
-Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy
-Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin
-Big E vs. Sheamus
-Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal championship
-Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE women’s tag team championship
-Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley for the United States championship
The next chapter in the heated rivalry between @YaOnlyLivvOnce & @RubyRiottWWE and @PeytonRoyceWWE & @BillieKayWWE will be written when they clash during the #WWEPayback #Kickoff, TOMORROW NIGHT at 6 ET/3 PT! https://t.co/Eyl0pmgDe1 pic.twitter.com/KUpLD5mdSD
— WWE (@WWE) August 30, 2020