WWE has announced via Twitter that the kick-off match for Payback will be Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott facing the IIconics. Payback airs live tomorrow on the WWE Network from the ThunderDome.

Current Card:

Kick-Off: Liv Morgan and Ruby Riott vs. The IIconics

-Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton

-Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy

-Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin

-Big E vs. Sheamus

-Bray Wyatt vs. Roman Reigns with Paul Heyman vs. Braun Strowman for the Universal championship

-Bayley and Sasha Banks vs. Nia Jax and Shayna Baszler for the WWE women’s tag team championship

-Apollo Crews vs. Bobby Lashley for the United States championship