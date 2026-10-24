Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton are set to collide once again, this time with a major stipulation attached.

During the October 23 episode of WWE SmackDown, Rhodes and Orton came face-to-face in a segment that ultimately led to another match being announced between the two longtime rivals.

Rhodes initially wanted to settle things with Orton right then and there, but neither Orton nor SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis was interested in making the match happen on the spot.

Instead, Aldis proposed that the two square off at WWE Crown Jewel on November 7. Rhodes agreed, but took things a step further by declaring that their showdown would be a Last Man Standing match.

The upcoming encounter will mark the third televised singles match between Rhodes and Orton in 2026.

Rhodes defeated Orton in their first meeting at WrestleMania 42, while Orton evened the score with a victory in their rematch at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event.

With both men holding one victory apiece, their Crown Jewel showdown will serve as the rubber match in their ongoing rivalry.

WWE Crown Jewel 2026 remains scheduled for Saturday, November 7, in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com on 11/7 for live WWE SmackDown Results 10/23/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.