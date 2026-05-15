A late change has been made to tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown.

WWE originally announced a tag team match featuring Damian Priest and R-Truth against Tama Tonga and Solo Sikoa, but that bout is no longer taking place after Truth was pulled from the show due to medical reasons.

Instead, Priest will now go one-on-one with Tama Tonga.

The update was issued by SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis on social media just hours before the broadcast.

“Ladies and Gentlemen, R-Truth is not medically cleared to compete tonight,” Aldis stated.

As a result, the originally advertised tag team match has officially been scrapped.

“Therefore Damien Priest will now go 1-on-1 with Tama Tonga. See you tonight on SmackDown.”

There is currently no word on what issue led to R-Truth being ruled out of action for the show.

For a complete preview of tonight’s WWE SmackDown, click here.