WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce made an announcement during the September 21 episode of Raw in San Antonio, Texas, introducing former NXT Champion Lola Vice as the newest addition to the red brand’s women’s division.

Vice came out to the entrance stage and spoke about what the move means to her, while crediting both of her parents for helping shape the person and performer she has become.

Vice noted that her mother introduced her to glamour and dance, while her father introduced her to martial arts and helped make her the fighter she is today. She vowed to prove that she is the “best of both worlds” and championship material on Monday nights.

The celebration didn’t last long, however, as Roxanne Perez interrupted.

Perez dismissed Vice’s comments about her father teaching her how to fight and promised to show at WWE Money In The Bank that Vice is “levels below” her.

Vice responded by dropping Perez, prompting Pearce to step in and separate the two. Pearce escorted Perez backstage while Vice remained on the stage.

The September 21 announcement comes one week after Vice made her Raw debut during the September 14 episode in Mexico City, Mexico.

Vice immediately made an impact that night, winning a Women’s Money In The Bank Qualifying Match to secure her spot in the ladder match at WWE Money In The Bank on October 10 in New Orleans.

For those interested, you can check out our complete WWE Raw Results 9/21/26 here at WrestlingHeadlines.com.