WWE is gearing up for “The Biggest Party of the Summer.”
Ahead of the first-ever two-night WWE SummerSlam premium live event from MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey this weekend, WWE has announced details regarding the WWE SummerSlam Superstore.
Check out the complete announcement with all of the details below.
SummerSlam Superstore and Meet & Greet Experience come to American Dream in New Jersey
The official SummerSlam Superstore is coming to Rutherford, N.J., from Friday, Aug. 1, to Sunday, Aug. 3. Shop the largest collection of SummerSlam merchandise under one roof at the American Dream Mall.
Don’t miss the opportunity to get your hands on exclusive merchandise, including replica championship titles, Superstar apparel, signed memorabilia, collectibles, mini-titles and so much more. Join WWE on Fanatics Live for you chance to win exclusive WWE collectibles and autographed memorabilia through live auctions, breaks and giveaways.
Chase Freedom is the Official Credit Card of SummerSlam. All weekend long, Chase Freedom card members will have exclusive early access to the Superstore, MetLife Stadium and more. *
SummerSlam Superstore:
American Dream
1 American Dream Way
Rutherford, NJ 07073
Store Hours:
Friday, Aug. 1: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
(Chase VIP at 10:30 a.m)
Saturday, Aug. 2: 11 a.m. – 10 p.m.
(Chase VIP at 10:30 a.m)
Sunday, Aug. 3: 11 a.m. – 7 p.m.
(Chase VIP at 10:30 a.m)
Entry is FREE to the PUBLIC.
Fanatics LIVE hosted by Big E and Tyler Breeze
Friday, Aug. 1: 12:30 – 2 p.m.
Friday, Aug. 1: 3 – 5 p.m.
SummerSlam Meet & Greet Experience
Located at the SummerSlam Superstore at the American Dream.
The SummerSlam Meet & Greet Experience is an unique opportunity to have your photo taken or get an autograph from your favorite Superstar. Tickets are required. Find the Superstar schedule and ticket information at summerslamphotos.com.
The Giants/Jets flagship store at MetLife Stadium will be transformed into the SummerSlam Team Store and be open Saturday, Aug. 2, and Sunday, Aug. 3:
SummerSlam Team Store
Saturday, Aug. 2: Gates Open – Event Close
Sunday, Aug. 3: Gates Open – Event Close
*Member FDIC