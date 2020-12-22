WWE has announced that the first RAW of 2021 will be Legends Night.

It was announced tonight that the January 4 RAW show will be Legends Night on the USA Network.

WWE named several Hall of Famers for the special episode – Hulk Hogan, Ric Flair, Kurt Angle, Torrie Wilson, and Beth Phoenix.

The promo also advertised more Hall of Famers, Legends and Superstars – Sgt. Slaughter, Carlito, Mickie James, Tatanka, IRS, Michael “PS” Hayes, Alicia Fox, and others.

Stay tuned for more on RAW Legends Night on January 4.

