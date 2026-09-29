WWE NXT is hitting the road for its own Holiday Tour later this year.

WWE’s traditional end-of-year holiday live event schedule will continue in 2026, and NXT is joining the festivities with six untelevised events scheduled across November and December.

According to the WWE.com events page, the tour will begin with a three-night Midwest swing, starting Friday, November 13 at the Agora Theater in Cleveland, Ohio. NXT will then head to the Fox Theater in Detroit, Michigan on Saturday, November 14 before wrapping up the weekend at the Byline Bank Aragon Ballroom in Chicago, Illinois on Sunday, November 15.

NXT will return to the road in December for three events in California. The brand will run Frontwave Arena in Oceanside on Friday, December 4, Riverside Municipal Auditorium in Riverside on Saturday, December 5, and the Visalia Convention Center in Visalia on Sunday, December 6.

Tickets for all six NXT Holiday Tour events are scheduled to go on sale this Wednesday, September 30.

Tony D’Angelo, Kelani Jordan, Kendal Grey, Cruz Montana, Zilla Fatu and Izzi Dame are among the NXT Superstars currently advertised to appear.

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