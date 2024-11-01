WWE issued the following press release today:

WWE® ANNOUNCES 13 LIVE EVENTS AS PART OF THE ROAD TO WRESTLEMANIA 2025 TOUR

Tickets On Sale Tuesday, November 12 at 10am Local

Fans Can Register Now for Exclusive Presale Access Starting Monday, November 11 at 10am Local

November 1, 2024 – WWE®, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 13 live events as part of the company’s Road to WrestleMania 2025 touring schedule.

Tickets for each live event go on sale Tuesday, November 12 at 10am local. Fans can register now for exclusive pre-sale access which starts Monday, November 11 at 10am local by visiting https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration.