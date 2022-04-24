WWE has announced the full card for the April 29th live event from the 02 Arena in London England, which features some top superstars in action like Roman Reigns, Drew McIntyre, Ronda Rousey, Charlotte Flair, Rk-Bro, and more. Check it out below.

-Roman Reigns vs. Drew McIntyre for the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship

-Charlotte Flair vs. Ronda Rousey for the SmackDown women’s championship

-RK-Bro vs. The Usos in champions vs. champions tag team match

-Ricochet vs. Sami Zayn vs. Butch for the Intercontinental championship

-Sasha Banks/Naomi vs. Natalya/Shayna Baszler for the women’s tag team championship

-Bobby Lashley vs. Sheamus

-Gunther vs. Shinsuke Nakamura

-Aliyah vs. Shotzi