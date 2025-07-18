WWE issued a press release on Friday afternoon announcing the locations for 11 upcoming episodes of Monday Night Raw and Friday Night SmackDown, covering multiple dates of John Cena’s final appearances in big markets as part of his year-long “The Last Time Is Now” retirement tour.
Check out all of the details in the official announcement below.
WWE® ANNOUNCES 11 NEW RAW & SMACKDOWN DATES ACROSS THE U.S.
Tickets On Sale Friday, July 25 at 10am Local in Each Market
Presale Access Begins Wednesday, July 23 at 10am Local
July 18, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced 11 new dates for Raw and SmackDown across the United States. Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, July 25 at 10am local.
Undisputed WWE Champion John Cena will make his final appearance in Chicago when SmackDown returns to Allstate Arena on Friday, September 5, followed by a return to his home state of Massachusetts when Raw takes place at the Mass Mutual Center in Springfield on Monday, September 15.
Fans can now register to be the first to receive presale information by visiting: https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration.