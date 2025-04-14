WWE is carving out their summer schedule for 2025.
In addition to several domestic episodes of WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown, the company has also penciled in a pair of red and blue brand episodes in Canada.
Featured below is a look at the dates and locations for episodes of WWE Raw and WWE SmackDown booked from July 7 through August 15:
* July 7 – RAW in Providence, RI at Amica Mutual Pavilion
* July 11 – SmackDown in Nashville, TN at Bridgestone Arena
* July 14 – RAW in Birmingham, AL at Legacy Arena
* July 18 – SmackDown in San Antonio, TX at Frost Bank Center
* July 21 – RAW in Houston, TX at Toyota Center
* July 25 – SmackDown in Cleveland, OH at Rocket Arena
* July 28 – RAW in Detroit, MI at Little Caesars Arena
* August 8 – SmackDown in Montreal, QC at Bell Centre
* August 11 – RAW in Quebec City, QC at Centre Videotron
* August 15 – SmackDown in Boston, MA at TD Garden
WWE today announced 10 new editions of #WWERaw and #SmackDown across the U.S and Canada this summer!
Tickets for each live event will go on sale Friday, April 25 at 10AM local time.
MORE INFO: https://t.co/S2xKkCU3pP pic.twitter.com/yC1NxfUdFm
— WWE (@WWE) April 14, 2025