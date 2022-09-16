WWE has confirmed Logan Paul for Friday’s SmackDown, but their announcement has no mention of Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns.

We noted before how Reigns appeared on Paul’s podcast earlier this week to discuss various topics, and after Reigns left Paul issued what WWE is calling an “implied challenge” for a potential match between the two megastars. Reigns later responded via Twitter and called on Paul Heyman to “handle” Paul. WWE Chief Content Officer Triple H ended up stepping in, and he invited Paul to SmackDown to “handle” the issues. You can click here for the full exchange from earlier, along with Paul’s comments on how he feels ready for a match with Reigns.

In an update, WWE has now confirmed that Paul will be on tomorrow’s live SmackDown from the Honda Center in Anaheim, CA.

WWE’s announcement on Paul’s appearance came after the exchange with Triple H, but there’s no mention of the invite, and no mention of The Tribal Chief. WWE previously covered Paul’s comments, and they re-tweeted the exchange with Triple H.

WWE’s announcement on Paul’s SmackDown appearance reads like this:



Logan Paul brings his Media Megastar energy to SmackDown!



Logan Paul will cap off his hectic week by traveling to SmackDown this Friday night.



The Media Megastar has impressed early in his WWE tenure, turning heads with his matches at WrestleMania and SummerSlam. One can only imagine what Paul has in mind with his next performance for the WWE Universe.



Reigns is not currently advertised for this week’s SmackDown, but he is listed for the September 23 SmackDown from Salt Lake City.



Below is the updated announced line-up for SmackDown:

* Logan Paul returns to WWE TV

* Alpha Academy vs. The New Day vs. The Street Profits vs. Los Lotharios to determine new #1 contenders to Undisputed WWE Tag Team Champions The Usos

