WWE has announced a huge Last Man Standing match for SummerSlam.

As noted, tonight’s SmackDown on FOX main event saw Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns retain over Riddle in his first title defense since unifying the titles with a win over Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania 38. After the match, Lesnar returned to TV for his first appearance since WrestleMania, and ended up taking The Bloodline out with three F5s. You can see photos and videos from the main event and the post-match angle at this link.

In an update, WWE announced after SmackDown that Reigns will defend his title against Lesnar at SummerSlam. The biggest event of the summer will be headlined by Lesnar vs. Reigns in a Last Man Standing match.

The original plan for the SummerSlam main event was for Randy Orton to challenge Reigns. However, it was revealed earlier this week that WWE officials were concerned over Orton’s health due to his back. There was talk of Orton possibly undergoing back surgery, which would put him out of action for the rest of this year. In an update, Riddle mentioned during tonight’s SmackDown that Orton has “a big operation coming up,” but he did not elaborate. You can click here for the recent update on Orton’s health and status.

The Last Man Standing match at SummerSlam will mark the third match between Lesnar and Reigns since Crown Jewel in October 2021. Reigns defeated Lesnar to retain the Universal Title at Crown Jewel, and then he unified the titles at WrestleMania 38. Lesnar now seems due to get a win back at SummerSlam.

For what it’s worth, the following matches have also taken place between the two – Reigns defeated Lesnar and Dean Ambrose (aka Jon Moxley) in a Triple Threat at Fastlane 2016; Lesnar retained the Universal Title over Reigns, Braun Strowman and current ROH World Television Champion Samoa Joe at SummerSlam 2017; Lesnar retained the Universal Title over Reigns at WrestleMania 34 in 2018; Lesnar retained the Universal Title over Reigns in a Steel Cage match at Greatest Royal Rumble in April 2018; Reigns captured the Universal Title from Lesnar at SummerSlam 2018 that August.

There’s no word yet on how often Lesnar and Reigns will be appearing on WWE TV to build to their SummerSlam title match as both men are currently working limited schedules, but we will keep you updated.

The 2022 WWE SummerSlam Premium Live Event is scheduled for Saturday, July 30 from Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tennessee.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.