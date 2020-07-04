WWE Announces Match for Monday’s RAW

WWE has announced a Champion vs. Champion match for Monday’s taped RAW on the USA Network.
The match will see RAW Women’s Champion Asuka take on WWE Women’s Tag Team & SmackDown Women’s Champion Bayley.
This match was made after Asuka helped WWE NXT Women’s Champion Io Shirai defeat Bayley’s partner Sasha Banks during last Wednesday’s Great American Bash show. Asuka is set to defend against Banks at WWE’s “Extreme Rules: The Horror Show” pay-per-view on July 19.
Stay tuned for updates on Monday’s RAW.
Champion vs. Champion. THIS MONDAY on #WWERaw!@WWEAsuka @itsBayleyWWE pic.twitter.com/r1hYcaxQkT
— WWE (@WWE) July 4, 2020
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
