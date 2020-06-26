WWE Announces Match for Tonight’s 205 Live Episode

The feud between Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Tony Nese will continue on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode.
WWE just announced that Swerve vs. Nese will take place on tonight’s 205 Live show, which airs on the WWE Network after SmackDown on FOX goes off the air.
It was previously reported that this week’s 205 Live episode will feature just one match. The episode was reportedly taped earlier this afternoon at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. WWE has not announced any other bouts for tonight.
Below is the full announcement on Swerve vs. Nese:
Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Tony Nese to slug it out on 205 Live
Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Tony Nese will have another chance to settle the score tonight on 205 Live, as the two standout Cruiserweights will collide one on one.
Scott and Nese began butting heads when Nese cost “Swerve” an opportunity to advance to the finals of the NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament. Seemingly undeterred, Scott has been on a roll ever since, pairing up with Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch to win a Six-Man Tag Team Match and earning a singles victory last week. Nese was part of the losing squad in the six-man bout, but he recently scored an impressive one-on-one win against Tyler Breeze.
Will The Premiere Athlete and 205 Live original teach the highflying Scott a lesson, or will the dynamic “Swerve” take down his rival and prove that the purple brand is “Swerve’s” house?
Find out tonight at 10/9 C, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network!
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.
- Tessa Blanchard Released from Impact Wrestling and Stripped of Championship
- WWE’s Coronavirus Situation Described as a Mess, Details on Concern Within WWE and More from This Week’s Testing
- Vickie Guerrero Says She Is Moving on from WWE, Comments on WWE Helping After Eddie Guerrero’s Death
- Details on a Backstage Fight at the Recent Impact TV Tapings
- Spoiler News and Notes for Tonight’s WWE SmackDown
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Dave Crist Reportedly Removed From IMPACT Locker Room After Failing To Apologize To Rich Swann For Injury
- The Young Bucks Get New “Christian AF” T-Shirts, Bray Wyatt Comments
- Liv Morgan Calls WWE Out Over Photos of Loss to Natalya on RAW
- Triple H Talks Relationship With Undertaker, Vince Forgetting To Book Them For Mania 17, How They’ve Discussed Retiring and more
- Michael “PS” Hayes Responds to Titus O’Neil Comments from George Floyd Press Conference, Titus Thanks Him
- New Report On Charlotte Flair Taking An Extended Break From WWE: “0% She Returns For SummerSlam”
- Released WWE Superstars Apparently Headed to Impact Wrestling
- Drew McIntyre Insults Lana In Response to Her Comments on Sleeping with Him
- JBL and Bubba Ray Dudley on Race and Their Tag Teams, JBL on When Ron Simmons Nixed Storyline Idea