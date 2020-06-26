WWE Announces Match for Tonight’s 205 Live Episode

The feud between Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Tony Nese will continue on tonight’s WWE 205 Live episode.

WWE just announced that Swerve vs. Nese will take place on tonight’s 205 Live show, which airs on the WWE Network after SmackDown on FOX goes off the air.

It was previously reported that this week’s 205 Live episode will feature just one match. The episode was reportedly taped earlier this afternoon at the WWE Performance Center in Orlando. WWE has not announced any other bouts for tonight.

Below is the full announcement on Swerve vs. Nese:

Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Tony Nese to slug it out on 205 Live Isaiah “Swerve” Scott and Tony Nese will have another chance to settle the score tonight on 205 Live, as the two standout Cruiserweights will collide one on one. Scott and Nese began butting heads when Nese cost “Swerve” an opportunity to advance to the finals of the NXT Cruiserweight Title Tournament. Seemingly undeterred, Scott has been on a roll ever since, pairing up with Oney Lorcan & Danny Burch to win a Six-Man Tag Team Match and earning a singles victory last week. Nese was part of the losing squad in the six-man bout, but he recently scored an impressive one-on-one win against Tyler Breeze. Will The Premiere Athlete and 205 Live original teach the highflying Scott a lesson, or will the dynamic “Swerve” take down his rival and prove that the purple brand is “Swerve’s” house? Find out tonight at 10/9 C, streaming on the award-winning WWE Network!

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.