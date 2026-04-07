IShowSpeed will make his WWE in-ring debut on “The Grandest Stage of Them All.”

And he appears to be a reluctant participant.

During the April 6 episode of WWE Raw, IShowSpeed once again appeared on the show. At first, a panicked IShowSpeed was shown backstage freaking out as he looked for Danhausen in an attempt to get the “curse” on him removed.

Later in the show, IShowSpeed once again got caught up in the mix in The Vision business with LA Knight and The Usos, as Logan Paul and Austin Theory bullied him into being in their corner for the Theory vs. Knight bout scheduled for the show.

It was during that match where things came unglued.

Theory ended up scoring the victory after rolling up Knight after a chaotic sequence that saw IShowSpeed get involved and flee to the back, only to be stopped when the music for The Usos hit and left him nowhere to run.

Once the match wrapped up, “The Megastar” got on the microphone and called out WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce, who arrived just in time to hear Knight’s suggestion of a six-man tag-team match at WrestleMania 42 pitting himself and The Usos against IShowSpeed and the WWE Tag-Team Champions from The Vision, Logan Paul and Austin Theory.

Adam Pearce said, as he always does, that it is “official.”

WrestleMania 42 is scheduled to take place on April 18 and April 19 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV.

Looks like @ishowspeedsui has no choice but to stick with The Vision right now! 😂 pic.twitter.com/j0GZTAGr8U — WWE (@WWE) April 7, 2026