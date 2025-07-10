WWE has named their first-ever “cosmetics partner.”

Ahead of the company’s returning all-women’s premium live event, WWE Evolution, this Sunday, July 13, from State Farm Arena in Atlanta, GA., WWE has announced a new deal with Maybelline New York.

Check out the complete announcement with all of the details via the press release featured below.

MAYBELLINE NEW YORK NAMED FIRST-EVER OFFICIAL COSMETICS PARTNER OF WWE®

Maybelline to Serve as Presenting Partner of WWE’s All-Women’s Premium Live Event Evolution on Sunday, July 13 in Atlanta

July 10, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), and Maybelline New York, the number one cosmetic brand in the world, announced today a new partnership in which the beauty brand will become the first-ever Official Cosmetics Partner of WWE.

The new agreement commences with Maybelline serving as the Presenting Partner of Evolution – the all-women’s Premium Live Event on Sunday, July 13 at State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

“WWE is excited to collaborate with Maybelline, a partner that not only leads the beauty industry but also shares our vision for highlighting amazing individuals across the roster,” said Brit Santypal, Senior Vice President of Partnership Marketing, TKO.

“Maybelline New York is proud to partner with WWE and have the opportunity to put our products to the ultimate test,” said Amy Whang, President of Maybelline New York. “As the presenting sponsor of Evolution, we’re not just showing up in the ring; we’re supporting a global community that inspires confidence and self-expression, both in and out of the spotlight.”

In addition to the Presenting Partner designation at Evolution, Maybelline will receive center mat ring branding, a custom vignette and social media integrations. The partnership and activation strategy were developed in collaboration with Beauty Co-Lab, L’Oréal’s media agency of record.

“Maybelline continues to lead the way by moving at the speed of culture — connecting beauty with entertainment in bold, inclusive, and unexpected ways,” said Delphine Hernoux, CEO, Beauty Co-Lab. “At Beauty Co-Lab, we’re proud to have helped shape this milestone partnership with WWE, which reflects the kind of innovative thinking that keeps the brand ahead of the curve.”

About WWE

WWE® is the global leader in sports entertainment. The company creates and delivers original content 52 weeks a year to a global audience. WWE is committed to family-friendly entertainment on its television programming, premium live events, digital media, and publishing platforms. WWE’s TV-PG programming can be seen in more than 1 billion households worldwide in more than 20 languages through world-class distribution partners including NBCUniversal, The CW and Netflix. In the United States, NBCUniversal’s streaming service, Peacock, is the exclusive home to all premium live events, a variety of original programming and a massive video-on-demand library. Netflix is the exclusive home for WWE programming around the world, other than select international markets. WWE is part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO). Additional information on WWE can be found at wwe.com and corporate.wwe.com.

About Maybelline New York

Maybelline New York is the number one cosmetic brand in the world, available in over 120 countries. By combining technologically advanced formulas with on-trend expertise and New York City edge, Maybelline New York’s mission is to offer innovative, accessible, and effortless cosmetics for all. In 2020, Maybelline introduced Brave Together, a long-term program to support anxiety and depression worldwide. Brave Together provides critical one-on-one support, an online education hub, a variety of programming to help destigmatize the conversation around mental health and has committed to donate $20 million over the next five years to global and local organizations. For more information log on to www.maybelline.com or www.maybelline.com/bravetogether.