WWE Announces Mickie James’ Return

Mickie James is set to return to WWE TV on tonight’s taped RAW episode.

WWE just announced that the veteran Superstar will be returning on tonight’s show.

There’s no word yet on what she will be doing, but there had been some speculation that she will perform in Friday’s Tri-Brand Battle Royal, featuring Superstars from all three brands, to determine who will challenge Bayley for her SmackDown Women’s Title at SummerSlam.

Mickie has been out of the ring since suffering a torn ACL in June 2019 while wrestling Carmella at a WWE live event. The former Women’s Champion has done some WWE Main Event announcing since then, but was actually cleared to return to the ring before the COVID-19 pandemic hit.

Stay tuned for updates on tonight’s RAW and Mickie’s status. Below is WWE’s announcement on her return:

Mickie James returns tonight on Raw Mickie James will make her return tonight on Raw! The former WWE Women’s Champion and Divas Champion has been gone for more than a year. What exactly does Mickie have in store for the WWE Universe? Don’t miss the return of one of the most accomplished Superstars in WWE history tonight on Raw at 8/7 C on USA Network!

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.