WWE has announced that the second half of season two of Miz & Mrs. will return to the USA Network on Monday, April 12.

The show will now air on Monday nights after WWE RAW goes off the air at 11pm ET. These new episodes will follow new WWE Champion The Miz and Maryse as they celebrate their anniversary, have a pregnancy scare, get their mothers into dating, and more.

Below is a new trailer for the return of the show, along with WWE’s announcement:

USA Network’s Miz & Mrs. returns April 12 and will now follow Monday Night Raw The Mizanins are back for more Mizchief, mayhem and madness! USA Network’s “Miz & Mrs.” returns on Monday, April 12, at 11/10 C as the second half of season two continues, now following Monday Night Raw. “Miz and Mrs.” gives an exclusive glimpse into the luxurious lifestyle of The Miz, Maryse and their eccentric family. In the upcoming six episodes, Mike and Maryse celebrate an anniversary, have a pregnancy scare and think about joining a country club. While that is usually more than enough for a family to navigate, their moms decide they are ready to date, Mike creates a man cave and helps his dad find a hobby, and Maryse launches her Volition Beauty Yaupon Tea Glow-Awakening moisturizer.

