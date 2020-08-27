WWE has announced that Friday’s SmackDown on FOX, the go-home show for WWE Payback, will feature Big E on MizTV with The Miz.

The MizTV segment will be a follow-up to the explosive Talking Smack exchange that aired last Saturday between Miz and Big E.

As noted before, Friday’s SmackDown will also feature a contract signing for the No Holds Barred Triple Threat at Payback with WWE Universal Champion “The Fiend” Bray Wyatt, Braun Strowman and Roman Reigns.

Stay tuned for updates on Friday’s show. Below is the announcement on MizTV:

Big E to join “Miz TV” after explosive “Talking Smack” standoff with The Miz After an impassioned back-and-forth with The Miz on “Talking Smack,” Big E will restart the conversation on “Miz TV.” Big E has gotten off to a scorching start with singles run, but he turned up the heat even more in his confrontation with The Miz. On the return of “Talking Smack” to the award-winning WWE Network, Big E spoke up about Kofi Kingston’s post-WWE Title opportunities, and The Miz was quick to fire back with his own conflicting viewpoint. Throw in the fact that the New Day powerhouse has defeated The Miz & John Morrison in recent weeks, and it’s fair to assume fireworks will follow on “Miz TV.” Tune in to Friday Night SmackDown at 8/7 C on FOX to see what happens next between Big E and The Miz.

