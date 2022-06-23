WWE has announced a pop-up Money In the Bank store for the MGM Grand Hotel & Casino.

The store will run from Thursday, June 30 through Money In the Bank Saturday on July 2.

WWE issued the following details on the store today:

Get exclusive WWE Merchandise at the WWE Money in the Bank Store at MGM Grand This year, the fireworks start even earlier with the WWE Money in the Bank store at MGM Grand. From Thursday, June 30 to Saturday, July 2, members of the WWE Universe will have their chance to shop the largest selection of WWE Money in the Bank merchandise EVER! The Money in the Bank store will be located in “The District” area of MGM Grand. Items include Money in the Bank “I Was There” briefcases, exclusive Money in the Bank and WWE apparel, mini titles and so much more! Store Location: MGM Grand Hotel & Casino “The District”

3799 Las Vegas Blvd South

Las Vegas, NV 89109 Hours of Operation: Thursday, June 30, 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday, July 1, 10 a.m. to midnight

Saturday, July 2, 10 a.m. to 9 p.m.

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.