WWE has announced another match and segment for the WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown on FOX.

Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns will meet in the ring next Friday for one final showdown before their big title match at WrestleMania 39.

Tonight’s SmackDown saw Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa interrupt Cody’s win after his win over Ludwig Kaiser. Heyman informed Rhodes that he has to wrestle Sikoa on Monday’s RAW, and that Reigns will be waiting for him on the go-home SmackDown.

There will also be tag team action next Friday as Sheamus and Drew McIntyre take on Kaiser and Giovanni Vinci of Imperium. WWE Intercontinental Champion GUNTHER will be at ringside with his stablemates.

Tonight’s SmackDown featured a heated contract signing that saw GUNTHER, McIntyre and Sheamus make their WrestleMania Triple Threat official. This led to GUNTHER beating Butch in singles action. After the match, Sheamus entered the ring to face-off with GUNTHER. McIntyre then rushed in with a Claymore Kick but Sheamus dodged it, and McIntyre laid GUNTHER out. McIntyre and Sheamus then ended the segment with a staredown.

For those who missed it, you can click here to see the updated card for Monday’s WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of RAW from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ.

Next Friday’s WrestleMania 39 go-home edition of SmackDown will air live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles as the lead-in to the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame Induction Ceremony from the same venue. Below is the updated card:

* 9th Andre the Giant Memorial Battle Royal with Santos Escobar, Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro, Mace, Mansoor, Karl Anderson, Luke Gallows, Shelton Benjamin, Cedric Alexander, Angel, Humberto, Ashante “Thee” Adonis, “Top Dolla” AJ Francis, Johnny Gargano, Dexter Lumis, Butch, Ridge Holland, Dolph Ziggler, Mustafa Ali, Rick Boogs, Elias, Xavier Woods, LA Knight, Bobby Lashley, Karrion Kross, Baron Corbin, Bronson Reed, and 2022 winner Madcap Moss

* Sheamus and Drew McIntyre vs. Giovanni Vinci and Ludwig Kaiser of Imperium

* Cody Rhodes and Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns appear for their final meeting before WrestleMania 39

* The go-home build for WrestleMania

Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.

Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.