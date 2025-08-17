The lineup for the Monday, August 18, 2025 episode of WWE Raw continues to take shape.

On Sunday, WWE Raw General Manager Adam Pearce surfaced on social media to announce new matches and segments for Monday night’s live episode of WWE Raw from Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.

Following his latest video update, here is how the 8/18 WWE Raw show stacks up:

* Seth Rollins to speak

* Xavier Woods vs. Penta

* Bron Breakker vs. Jey Uso

* IYO SKY vs. Raquel Rodriguez

* WWE Women’s World Champion Naomi to speak

* WWE Women’s Intercontinental Championship: Becky Lynch (c) vs. Natalya

