WWE has announced several more teams for the upcoming Dusty Rhodes classic, with the tournament set to begin on this week’s edition of NXT 2.0. The updated list can be seen below.
PARTICIPATING IN THIS YEAR’S DUSTY RHODES CLASSIC TOURNAMENT:
-MSK
-Jacket Time (Ikemen Jiro & KUSHIDA)
-Grizzled Young Veterans
-Legado Del Fantasma
-Edris Enofé & Malik Blade
-Andre Chase & Bodhi Hayward
-The Creed Brothers
-Josh Briggs & Brooks Jensen
