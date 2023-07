WWE has announced 27 new dates for their Fall 2023 line-up. Tickets for these shows will go on sale Friday, July 14. The following details were sent to us today:

WWE® Announces 27 Additional Dates to 2023 Fall Live Event Touring Schedule 07/07/2023 Tickets On Sale Friday, July 14 STAMFORD, Conn.–(BUSINESS WIRE)– WWE® (NYSE: WWE) today announced 27 additional live events as part of the company’s 2023 touring schedule. Tickets go on sale next Friday, July 14. The schedule includes: – Saturday, Sept. 9: WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event– Nassau Coliseum in Uniondale, N.Y. – Sunday, Sept. 10: WWE Sunday Stunner– John Paul Jones Arena in Charlottesville, Va. – Friday, Sept. 15: SmackDown®– Ball Arena in Denver, Colo. – Saturday, Sept. 16: WWE Supershow– Toyota Center in Kennewick, Wash. – Sunday, Sept. 17: WWE Supershow– Extra Mile Arena in Boise, Idaho – Monday, Sept. 18: Raw® – Delta Center in Salt Lake City, Utah – Friday, Sept. 22: SmackDown®– Desert Diamond Arena in Glendale, Ariz. – Saturday, Sept. 23: WWE Supershow– Acrisure Arena in Greater Palm Springs, Calif. – Sunday, Sept. 24: WWE Supershow– Save Mart Center in Fresno, Calif. – Monday, Sept. 25: Raw® – Toyota Arena in Ontario, Calif. – Friday, Sept. 29: SmackDown®– Golden 1 Center in Sacramento, Calif. – Saturday, Sept. 30: WWE Supershow– Chase Center in San Francisco, Calif. – Sunday, Oct. 1: WWE Supershow– Tahoe Blue Event Center in Lake Tahoe, Nev. – Monday, Oct. 2: Raw® – SAP Center in San Jose, Calif. – Friday, Oct. 6: SmackDown®– Enterprise Center in St. Louis, Mo. – Saturday, Oct. 7: WWE Fastlane– Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Ind. – Monday, Oct. 9: Raw® – CHI Health Center in Omaha, Neb. – Friday, Oct 13: SmackDown®– BOK Center in Tulsa, Okla. – Saturday, Oct. 14: WWE Supershow– T-Mobile Center in Kansas City, Mo. – Sunday, Oct. 15: WWE Supershow– Great Southern Bank Arena in Springfield, Mo. – Monday, Oct. 16: Raw® – Paycom Center in Oklahoma City, Okla. – Friday, Oct. 20: SmackDown®– AT&T Center in San Antonio, Texas – Saturday, Oct. 21: WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event– Bert Ogden Arena in Edinburg, Texas – Sunday, Oct. 22: WWE Sunday Stunner– Sames Auto Arena in Laredo, Texas – Monday, Oct. 23: Raw® – American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas – Friday, Oct. 27: SmackDown®– Fiserv Forum in Milwaukee, Wis. – Monday, Oct. 30: Raw® – Bon Secours Wellness Arena in Greenville, S.C.

