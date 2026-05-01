The lineup for tonight’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape, with two notable segments now officially confirmed.

According to WWE.com, Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes is scheduled to kick off the broadcast as he looks to address recent events stemming from WrestleMania and beyond.

“After addressing Randy Orton’s vicious punt attack and the aftermath of WrestleMania last week, what will be the next challenge facing Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes?,” WWE.com wrote.

That should set the tone early.

Also announced for the show is Jacob Fatu, who finds himself in the spotlight following a major development earlier this week on Raw.

Roman Reigns accepted Fatu’s challenge for a championship match, adding further intrigue heading into WWE Backlash.

“After an explosive confrontation with World Heavyweight Champion Roman Reigns on Raw, what will be the fallout for Jacob Fatu heading into his title match against The OTC at WWE Backlash?,” wrote WWE.com.

Things are escalating quickly.

Previously announced for the show is a one-on-one match between Charlotte Flair and Jacy Jayne. In addition, Ricky Saints is set to make his WWE debut, although his opponent has not yet been revealed.

The May 1, 2026 edition of WWE SmackDown will take place from the BOK Center in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.