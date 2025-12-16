WWE is stacking the deck for the holiday season, and it goes down next Monday night live on Netflix.

During Monday night’s live episode of WWE Raw at the GIANT Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania, three big matches were officially announced for next week’s show.

Now confirmed for the December 22 episode of WWE Raw on Netflix next Monday night at 8/7c are a pair of women’s singles showdowns, as well as a high-profile NXT vs. WWE men’s tilt.

In the women’s division, Rhea Ripley will square off against Asuka after being victim of the poison mist from “The Empress of Tomorrow” during the 12/15 episode. Their showdown on the 12/22 show is a prelude to the previously announced Ripley and Iyo Sky vs. The Kabuki Warriors match for the WWE Women’s Tag-Team Championships at the upcoming WWE Raw on Netflix one-year anniversary show on January 5, 2026, live from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, NY.

Additionally, Bayley looks to rebound after a loss to NXT Superstar Sol Ruca at WWE Saturday Night’s Main Event, as a Lyra Valkyria pep talk fired her up for one-on-one action against Roxanne Perez of The Judgment Day on next week’s WWE Raw: Happy Holidays show.

Finally, WWE announced the ‘bouncy’ bout involving NXT Superstar Je’Von Evans, who will square off against Rayo Americano of Los Americanos in a men’s one-on-one match.

