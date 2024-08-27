The lineup is already starting to take shape for the post-WWE Bash In Berlin 2024 episode of WWE Monday Night Raw.

During the August 26 episode of WWE Raw, matches were announced for next week’s show on September 2 in Denver, Colorado.

Announced for the 9/2 episode of Raw is Sheamus vs. Bronson Reed vs. Ludwig Kaiser in a triple-threat match as part of the ongoing WWE Intercontinental Championship Number One Contender Tournament.

Additionally, next week’s show will feature Dragon Lee vs. Dominik Mysterio vs. Ilja Dragunov in another I-C tourney bout, as well as Zelina Vega of LWO vs. Shayna Baszler of Pure Fusion Collective.

