WWE has announced more dates and locations for the 2025 “Road to WrestleMania” tour.
On Friday, the company issued the following announcement with all of the details:
WWE ANNOUNCES SEVEN LIVE EVENTS IN 2025 AS PART OF ROAD TO WRESTLEMANIA TOUR
Tickets On Sale Wednesday, January 10 at 10am ET/7am PT Via Ticketmaster.com
Fans Can Now Register for Presale Access by Visiting https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration
January 3, 2025 – WWE, part of TKO Group Holdings (NYSE: TKO), today announced seven live events in 2025 as part of its Road to WrestleMania tour. Tickets will go on sale Wednesday, January 10 at 10am ET/7am PT via Ticketmaster.com.
To register for pre-sale opportunities, please visit: https://www.wwe.com/new-events-presale-registration.
Tuesday, January 28 – Atlanta, Georgia – Center Stage – NXT
Monday, February 24 – Cincinnati, Ohio – Heritage Bank Arena – RAW
Friday, February 28 – Toronto, Ontario – Scotiabank Arena – SmackDown
Monday, March 3 – Buffalo, New York – KeyBank Center – RAW
Monday, March 10 – New York, New York – MSG – RAW
Friday, April 4 – Chicago, Illinois – Allstate Arena – SmackDown
Monday, April 14 – Sacramento, California – Golden 1 Center – RAW