Another member of a legendary wrestling family is officially entering the WWE system.

WWE announced its newest class of Performance Center recruits on Tuesday, with Marie Malenko, the daughter of former Four Horsemen member Dean Malenko — among the names joining the company’s developmental program.

In the announcement, WWE listed Malenko under the ring name “Lacey Simon.” She joins a four-person class that also includes Mason Rook, Nicole Martinez, and Marcus Brown.

Malenko reportedly attended a WWE tryout earlier this year and has already picked up international experience early in her career, including competing in Japan for Pro Wrestling NOAH. Her father, Dean Malenko, currently works behind the scenes for AEW.

The signing of Mason Rook had largely been expected following his recent appearances on WWE NXT television. Rook recently made a successful in-ring debut on TV and had already started establishing himself as part of the brand.

Nicole Martinez is better known to independent wrestling fans as Nikki Blackheart. She also worked a dark match prior to this week’s episode of NXT.

Meanwhile, Marcus Brown comes into the wrestling business from the bodybuilding world. Brown previously took part in a WWE tryout in 2025 before officially joining the latest Performance Center class.