WWE has announced the addition of three new names to its growing developmental system.

During Wednesday night’s episode of WWE EVOLVE on Tubi, the company officially introduced Eli Knight, Mike Cunningham, and Jha’Quan McNair as the newest members of its WWE ID (Independent Development) program.

All three talents were among the prospects who participated in the high-profile WWE tryout held during SummerSlam weekend earlier this year.

Knight arrives with experience from several independent promotions, including Reality of Wrestling, 4th Rope Wrestling, and GCW. Cunningham has wrestled for 1FW and CSW, while McNair brings a strong athletic background as a former Division I collegiate wrestler.

The WWE ID initiative is designed to help standout independent wrestlers refine their skills at partner schools and promotions, offering a structured path into WWE’s full developmental pipeline. Many of these prospects gain early exposure by competing on WWE EVOLVE.

The official announcement reads as follows:

WWE welcomes the newest WWE ID prospects: * Eli Knight

* Mike Cunningham

* Jha’Quan McNair We look forward to seeing how they develop in the WWE ID program! Watch WWE Evolve on Tubi now for more info on the new prospects!

WWE EVOLVE airs every Wednesday night at 8/7c on Tubi, head-to-head against AEW Dynamite on TBS and HBO Max.