After inadvertently costing The Vision the World Tag Team Championships last week, Joe Hendry is set to appear on tonight’s episode of WWE Raw.

WWE has announced that Hendry will deliver a live musical performance during the broadcast, which takes place from Atlantic City, New Jersey.

Tonight’s Raw will air live on Netflix with a special 6 p.m. ET start time. The earlier start is due to WWE also taping this Friday’s episode of SmackDown in advance because of the Fourth of July holiday weekend.

Fresh off their victories at Night of Champions, the 2026 King and Queen of the Ring winners will also be featured. Oba Femi is scheduled to open the show, while IYO SKY will address the WWE Universe following her tournament triumph.

Two singles matches have also been confirmed for the show, as LA Knight takes on Jimmy Uso, while Rey Mysterio goes one-on-one with Ethan Page.

Previously advertised for the 6/29 Raw in Atlantic City is the return of Roman Reigns, as well as Chad Gable vs. JD McDonagh.

Make sure to join us here tonight at WrestlingHeadlines.com for live WWE Raw Results coverage.