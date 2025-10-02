The lineup for this week’s episode of WWE SmackDown continues to take shape.

As the road to WWE Crown Jewel: Perth continues to wind down, the company will stop by the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, OH. on Friday, October 3, 2025, for the latest installment of WWE SmackDown on the USA Network and Netflix.

Ahead of the 10/3 blue brand primetime Friday night program, WWE updated the official SmackDown preview at WWE.com with some new additions to the advertised lineup.

Now confirmed for this week’s WWE SmackDown in Cincy is the addition of the latest weekly United States Championship Open Challenge from current title-holder Sami Zayn.

“With incredible title showdowns against John Cena, Rey Fenix, Carmelo Hayes and NXT’s Je’Von Evans in the books, Sami Zayn will issue his fifth United States Championship Open Challenge in as many weeks,” WWE’s website preview read.

Additionally, it was announced that WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton will appear on the show, as she looks ahead to her showdown against WWE Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer from the red brand on WWE Raw, as the two are scheduled to compete for the Women’s Crown Jewel Championship at WWE Crown Jewel: Perth.

“After defeating Nia Jax and Jade Cargill to retain her title in a Triple Threat Match last week, WWE Women’s Champion Tiffany Stratton sets her sights on Women’s World Champion Stephanie Vaquer and the Crown Jewel Championship,” WWE.com wrote.

Finally, it was noted that Damian Priest will compete in a match on the Oct. 3 episode, however no opponent was listed.

“Since Aleister Black stole a victory from him several weeks ago, Damian Priest has caused significant backstage destruction, including attacking Black, being the victim of his adversary’s Black Mass, and smashing Kit Wilson through a wall,” the official SmackDown preview read. “Find out what chaos will unfold when Priest steps back into the ring, Friday at 8 ET/7 PT on USA.”

Previously announced for WWE SmackDown on 10/3 is a big tag-team main event, with Undisputed WWE Champion Cody Rhodes and future WWE Hall of Fame legend Randy Orton joining forces to take on the WWE Raw duo from The Vision of Bron Breakker and Bronson Reed.

Make sure to join us here at WrestlingHeadlines.com every Friday night at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown results coverage.