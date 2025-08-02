The WWE SummerSlam 2025 Tryout took place in New Jersey as part of WWE SummerSlam Week on Thursday.

LJ Clearly, the fiance of Lyra Valkyria was among the talent that took part in the tryouts, however it was a different talent that stood out above the others.

WWE has named Rayne Leverkusen as the MVP of the tryouts, with footage of the announcement being released on the company’s official WWE Recruit page on Instagram.

“Closing out the WWE SummerSlam 2025 Tryout with our MVP,” the announcement read. “Congratulations Rayne and great work to all of the athletes who participated this week!”

Goldenboy Santos, Ben Bishop, Omari, CBL, influencer Meghan Walker, Zoe Sager, Mike Cunningham, Anita Vaughn, Will Kroos, Aeduen Beauge, CJ Felder, Ellen Viking and Ariana Milian were also among the talents that took part in the WWE SummerSlam 2025 Tryout.