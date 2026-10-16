WWE has announced another championship match for tonight’s episode of Friday Night SmackDown.

The company confirmed that Rey Fenix will defend the AAA Cruiserweight Championship against Ricky Saints on tonight’s show from Sacramento, California.

The match comes after Saints earned another opportunity at the title by pinning Fenix during a six-man tag team match on the October 2 episode of SmackDown.

Saints teamed with The War Raiders to defeat Fenix and Fraxiom that night. After making a blind tag, Saints caught Fenix off guard with Roshambo to pick up the victory.

The rivalry continued last Friday when Saints called out Fenix in a WWE digital exclusive, demanding another opportunity at the AAA Cruiserweight Championship.

Saints previously challenged Fenix for the title last month but came up short. He will now look to avenge that loss and capture the championship when the two meet again tonight.

Also advertised for the 10/16 episode of WWE SmackDown at the Golden 1 Center in Sacramento is Cody Rhodes and Randy Orton going face-to-face, R-Truth vs. Damian Priest, as well as Paige vs. Nikki Bella.

Make sure to join us here tonight at 8/7c for live WWE SmackDown Results coverage.